>CAN vs PHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 match between Canada and Philippines: Canada will kickstart their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 with an encounter against the Philippines. The second match of the tournament will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 18, Friday.

Canada are a strong team in comparison to the Philippines and will thus enter the Friday contest as favorites. Navneet Dhaliwal’s side’s last international outing came in November 2021 when they played in the ICC World T20 Qualifier. Canada delivered a decent performance as they finished second by winning five of their six league games.

Advertisement

The Philippines, on the other hand, are a relatively new team and lack experience and exposure. They have featured in only four T20 Internationals so far. Out of four games, the Philippines won just one match. The team is in a learning phase and will hope to take a lot of positives from the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Canada and the Philippines; here is everything you need to know:

>CAN vs PHI Telecast

CAN vs PHI match will not be telecast in India.

>CAN vs PHI Live Streaming

Canada vs Philippines game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CAN vs PHI Match Details

Canada vs Philippines contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 18, Friday.

>CAN vs PHI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Rayyan Pathan

Vice-Captain- Richard Goodwin

>Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs PHI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hamza Tariq

Batters: Navneet Dhaliwal, Rayyan Pathan, Richard Goodwin, Jordan Alegre

All-rounders: Harsh Thaker, Daniel Christopher Smith, Jonathan Hill

Bowlers: Junaid Siddiqui, Saad Bin Zafar, Grant Russ

>CAN vs PHI Probable XIs:

Canada: Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Salman Nazar, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana

Philippines: Henry Tyler (wk), Richard Goodwin, Jordan Alegre, Vaibhav Purohit, Daniel Christopher Smith, Jonathan Hill (c), Vimal Kumar, Grant Russ, Huzaifa Mohammad Akram, Gurbhupinder Singh, Sivamohan Reddy Busireddy

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here