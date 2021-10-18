BCCI Vice President and Congress Leader has reacted to the recent opposition to India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup, saying that he condemns attack on non Kashmiri civilians in the valley and the Board can’t pull out from ‘international commitment’. “We condemn these attacks…as far as the match is concerned…it is a international commitment…this is a ICC tournament and we cannot call it off."

The demand for cancelling the upcoming India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is gathering pace with the likes of Union Minister Giriraj Singh asking for ‘reconsideration’ due to the tensed relationship between the two countries. The blockbuster contest is scheduled to be held on October 24 in Dubai.

“I think the match should be reconsidered since the relations between India and Pakistan aren’t good," Singh responded to a query if India-Pakistan match should even be held in the wake of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

There’s been a series of targeted killings of civilians, especially the non-locals, in J&K recently. Two labourers, non-local, were killed Wanpoh area of Kulgam when terrorists began firing indiscriminately on them. A carpenter and a pani puri hawker, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were shot dead on Friday in the union territory.

Punjab Minister Pargat Singh has also called for the cancellation of the match saying we should avoid anything that may contribute towards further souring the relationship between the two nations.

“India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup shouldn’t be held because the situation at the border isn’t ideal and both the countries are currently going through a stressful period. We have to guard humanity and not do anything that may end up putting further stress on the relationship between the two countries," he said.

Mukesh Sah, brother of Arvind Kumar Sah, the pani puri seller who was killed by the terrorists, says that India-Pakistan matches should be cancelled forever. “Terrorists are entering Jammu through Pakistan and killing people. We should never play any match against Pakistan again," he said.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has played down the hype surrounding his team’s clash with Pakistan. “I have just approached this game (vs Pakistan) as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," Kohli had said recently.

The bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The two teams only meet on the cricket field either at the global or continental events the last of which was at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Meanwhile Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad also added that the game must be halted. “I think such things (India vs Pak match in upcoming ICC T20 World Cup) should be halted…so that Pak get a message that if they keep supporting terrorism, India will not stand by them on any matter."

