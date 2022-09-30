'Cannot Play Him in Every Game...': Old Video of Shoaib Akhtar Predicting Jasprit Bumrah's Back Trouble Resurfaces

India might be without their pace ace Jasprit Bumrah at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia after reports that he has a stress fracture in his back that could put him out of action for six months. Bumrah recently recovered from a back injury to make his competitive return during the T20I series against Australia earlier this month and was also named in India’s 15-man squad for the world cup that starts from October 16.

Bumrah’s absence could dent India’s hope considering how sorely they’ve missed his expertise, especially during the slog overs in recent times. This is a second big injury setback following Ravindra Jadeja who was withdrawn midway through Asia Cup 2022 in UAE due to a knee injury.

An old video of Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar is gaining traction where he predicted that Bumrah will face back issues due to his ‘frontal bowling action’.

“Bowlers with frontal bowling action use their back and shoulders to generate pace. Mine was a side-on - which compensated (for the pressure exerted on back). Remember, when a bowler with a frontal action encounters back trouble, try as hard you may but it will never leave you alone (once it starts troubling). Ian Bishop, Shane Bond, Brumah - all frontal bowlers encountered this issue," Akhtar said on Sports Tak.

Akhtar’s career was also plagued by injuries that severely hampered his progress. The fast bowling legend has advised the Indian team management to look after Bumrah and not play him in every match/format.

“Bumrah now has to think about this - he played a match, took off, recuperate, went into rehabilitation. Now, he will have to be managed well. You cannot risk him anymore - he will break down if you play him in all matches. Play him three matches and give him rest," Akhtar said.

Akhtar, 47, played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan. He recalled how his plea to the Pakistan board to not play him continuously fell on deaf ears.

“I kept telling Pakistan Cricket Board - don’t play me for five ODIs. I’m a three-ODI bowler, my knees don’t permit me. It’s been 12 years now - my knees continue to give me trouble. My mother faced the same issue - I inherited her genes. Unfortunately, I had to manage everything by myself," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury Trouble: A Timeline of Events

“You will have to manage Bumrah if you want him to last for a long time," he added.

