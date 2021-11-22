Can’t be Complaining About Workload: Rishabh Pant

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant opened up on his workload management after playing competitive cricket for the past six months. Pant has become an integral part of the Indian team in all three formats. He travelled to England for the World Test Championship final and Test series and played all the matches on tour. He was directly shifted to the IPL 2021 bio-bubble in the UAE after returning from the UK. Pant led Delhi Capitals to the play-offs post that he played for India in T20 World Cup.

After the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Pant finally got some break and has been rested for the two-match Test series. However, the wicketkeeper batter said that he has no complaints about the workload and the team management decided to give him the offs as he will look to recover well for the South Africa tour later this year.

“I can’t be complaining about the workload but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully, I can recover well and do well in South Africa," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports before the third T20I.

After the ouster, several Team India members blamed bubble fatigue as one of the reasons behind players underwhelming show.

Things didn’t go as planned for India in the T20 WC as they missed out on the place in the semifinals. The Men in Blue had a horror start to the campaign with back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. Kohli and Co. bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them.

Pant further talked about India’s roadmap for the future after an early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“After the T20 World Cup, everyone’s thinking about what areas we can improve. As a group, we have been talking about that a lot. We had to improve in the middle overs. We have ticked a few boxes. It’s going really well for us. As a kid, I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match," he added.

