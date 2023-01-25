'Can’t Wait to Cheer for Our Women in Red': Virat Kohli Congratulates RCB for Acquiring WPL Franchise

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has congratulated the owners of the team – Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd – for acquiring one of the five franchises for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. The BCCI on Wednesday confirmed all five franchises who won the bid at the auction. Apart from RCB, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are two existing IPL participants who are set to field their respective women’s teams.

Kohli took to Instagram and congratulated the RCB family for being a part of the upcoming league.

“Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold." Kohli wrote on his Instagram.

A Diageo India-owned subsidiary, which runs the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, got the hold of the team with a bidding amount of Rs 901 crores. The group took to their social media handles to announce the development and introduce their new logo.

“Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Team," the franchise wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah called it a historic day in Indian women’s cricket.

“It is a historic day for women’s cricket. I welcome Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd to Women’s Premier League. The collective bid of INR 4669.99 crore shows that our stakeholders thoroughly believe in the concept and have faith in BCCI’s vision and plans for the league.

“I thank all the participants for their overwhelming response. I believe that with a record Media Rights valuation earlier and now with these high bids, the league will be commercially independent and self-sustaining property," Shah was quoted as saying in BCCI’s official release.

Here’re the five franchises that won the bids:

Successful Bidders City Amount in INR Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad 1289 Cr Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai 912.99 Cr Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. Bengaluru 901 Cr JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. Delhi 810 Cr Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd. Lucknow 757 Cr

