‘Can’t Write Off India After One Bad Game’: Atherton Names The ‘Right Thing’ India Doing in T20 World Cup 2021

Rohit Sharma getting out for a golden duck against Pakistan led to suggestions that Team India must alter the opening combination in the next game against New Zealand. However, former England captain Michael Atherton believes the other way round. He has opined that just one defeat shouldn’t be the basis of making fundamental changes to the squad going ahead in the tournament.

Rohit was trapped in front by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the very first over of the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday. The dismissal of the India opener also led to a batting collapse as the Men in Blue could set a 152-run target that Pakistan chased down without losing a single wicket.

Speaking on Sky Cricket, Atherton said it’s too early for India to replace a player like Rohit at the top of the order.

“It was interesting to me. In India’s warm-up game against England, they rested Rohit. He obviously is a given. And they had Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul at the top of the order. I don’t know whether it was a shoot off or not. Ishan outscored KL Rahul but what was interesting was that KL was faster out of the blocks in the Powerplay in that game. Ishan Kishan eventually got going and caught up," Atherton said on Sky Cricket.

“But if you think of how Rohit plays, he sometimes takes a few balls to get going. I think they are doing the good thing by going with KL and Rohit at the top of the order. I think that is the right thing. And you can’t write off India after one bad game," Atherton added.

Earlier, a journalist has asked Virat Kohli if Rohit could be replaced with Ishan Kishan at the top-order. The question left the Indian skipper miffed as he laughed off the media reporter.

After losing their campaign opener to Pakistan by 10 wickets, India will now square off against New Zealand on Sunday. Both teams will look for their first-ever win in the tournament.

