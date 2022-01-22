Cape Town Weather Update, South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast for Today’s SA vs IND match

India and South Africa will cross swords with each other in the third ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa are the favorites to win the Sunday game and win the series by 3-0. The host continued their momentum from the Test format in the ODI series too. Following a 31-run victory in the first One Day International, South Africa delivered a stunning performance in the second match as well to take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

The second ODI saw India batting first and posting 287 runs on the scoreboard. Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were the stars for the team as they slammed 85 and 40 runs, respectively. Chasing the total, the host didn’t face much difficulty as they made a mockery of the Indian bowling line-up.

Proteas completed the target within 48.1 overs to secure a victory in the ODI series. The host will be now aiming a series whitewash to gain confidence for the 2023 World Cup. India, on the other hand, will have a point to prove in the third ODI.

>Weather report

India and South Africa will encounter sunny weather conditions as they will face each other in the last One Day International of the three-match series. The chances of rain playing spoilsport during the game are nill. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees celsius on January 23, Sunday with humidity and wind speed around 68 percent and 27 km/h.

>South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c)

India Predicted Playing XI: Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal

