Cape Town Weather Update, South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Weather Forecast for today’s SA vs IND Test

India will take on South Africa for the last time in the three-match Test series from January 11 to January 15. The series-decider between the two sides will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The third Test match is a do-or-die game for both sides as the team winning the game wins the Test series. India secured a 113-run victory in the first match as KL Rahul slammed a century. In the second Test, South Africa delivered a promising performance as they registered a comprehensive victory by seven wickets.

Dean Elgar and Marco Jansen were the standout players for the host. The skipper played a match-winning knock of 96 runs in the fourth innings while Jansen picked up a total of seven wickets throughout the match.

Though India lost the game, there were a lot of positives for the team. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane showed signs of form as they hammered a half-century each in the second batting innings. Also, Shardul Thakur wreaked havoc with the ball in the first bowling innings as he picked up a seven-wicket haul.

The cricket fans can expect a cracker of a game in the third Test as both India and South Africa will be eager to lift the trophy.

>Weather report

Fans can expect a full game between South Africa and India as the weather is clear for the third Test match. The forecast for January 11, Tuesday suggests partly cloudy weather conditions. The temperature will hover in the range from 18 degrees celsius to 22 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 70 percent while the wind speed is likely to be 31 km/h. The chances of rain interrupting the match are just 20 percent.

>South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne(w), Duanne Oliver

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

