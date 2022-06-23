Captain Rohit Sharma Looks 'Intense' in Training Session Ahead of Warm-up Clash Against Leicestershire

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma looked intense in the training session ahead of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. The Indian players will look to switch to red-ball cricket after almost three months to get ready for the lone Test match against England. The Indian Test team will take on England in the postponed fifth Test from last year’s tour, it is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1. India currently lead the series 2-1 as the last match was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp.

Rohit had an underwhelming season in IPL as his team Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of points table. He had a disappointing season with the bat too with just 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.14.

Leicestershire Foxes posted photos of Indian players training hard for the warm-up clash where Rohit looked intense while batting in the nets.

India will miss the services of KL Rahul who will be flying to Germany for the treatment of his groin injury. After getting ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, he has been ruled out of England tour as well. In his absence, Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit.

Meanwhile, senior India players Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and young pacer Prasidh Krishna will play for Leicestershire in the warm-up clash.

There is no update on the availability of Ravichandran Ashwin’s availability. The veteran spinner missed the flight earlier due to Covid positive result.

India’s selectors have named Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Simarjeet Singh as the net bowlers for the tour. The first two named are with the squad already while the departure of Singh is believed to have been delayed.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

