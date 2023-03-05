'Captaincy Makes me Feel More Involved': Harmanpreet Kaur Says Leading a Team Brings The Best Out of Her

Harmanpreet Kaur is relishing the role of captaincy in Women’s Premier League, saying leading a team helps her get more involved in the game. Harmanpreet is captaining Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women’s Premier League and led them to a massive 143-run win over Gujarat Giants on Saturday night.

“I have been captaining teams from about the time I started playing cricket, it does not bring any extra pressure on me but makes me feel more involved. I get into a zone which helps me bring out good performances," the 33-year-old told reporters.

“I am someone who thinks a lot; my mind is continuously (in the process of) thinking, giving thoughts and ideas to me. I think when I am more calm and in the moment it gives me a lot of clarity (as to) what I have to do. It is not easy for me to be in that zone but I have to just keep talking to myself, I do not need to think too much, just stay in the present and keep backing myself," she added.

Harmanpreet was in red-hot form as he struck a blistering half-century to power MI to a massive 207/5. She struck 14 fours in her 30-ball 65.

“When I am in that zone I am more clear which are the areas I have to pick. Things get easier for me in this zone and today I think it was one of those days when I was more relaxed because the team is so brilliant, everyone is so positive. We are all backing each other," Harmanpreet said.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as MI bundled out GG for a mere 64 with Saika Ishaque taking a four-fer.

“You never enter a game thinking it will be a one-sided contest," Harmanpreet said of the contest. “You always come in with the mindset that you cannot take the opposition lightly. What our bowling department did today was something worth appreciating. I think we got a good start and when that happens you can continue with it."

“Almost all deliveries were spot on when we were batting we were able to figure out which areas to bowl. Our bowlers adapted quickly and (that’s why) it looked like a one-sided game," she added.

