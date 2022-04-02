Captains Ahoy! – IPL 2022’s First Week Has Thrown up Interesting Captaincy Equations

Broadcasting can be a double-edged sword. Take, for example, Suresh Raina’s on-air comments during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash. Part of the CSK camp for ages, he was obviously partisan towards decisions in their favour. Only, he was prone to crediting MS Dhoni for them and not the current skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

But when Shivam Dube bowled the penultimate over and got smacked for 25 runs, the commentary then argued against Jadeja’s decision. It made for a strange amalgamation of thoughts – who is really in-charge at CSK? The answer isn’t as simple, and not really hidden from the naked eye. While Jadeja might have command over DRS calls and such paltry decisions, the real string-puller on the field is still Dhoni.

And for good reason – Jadeja would be idiotic to not let Dhoni take charge of fielding positions and how to go about defending targets or restricting totals. When you have a super computer available, you don’t pick up a calculator to solve astronomical equations. The tricky part herein though is regarding Jadeja’s standing. The Chennai think-tank, including Dhoni, need to be seen in support of Jadeja and not openly portray the old order to be still in existence, albeit unofficially.

Firstly, it doesn’t make for good optics. Jadeja was retained for a massive INR 16 crore and you don’t want to undermine him, especially now he is captain. And secondly, for his own sake, Jadeja needs to come good as captain sooner rather than later. He is a confidence player, and his all-round game is too important from an international context for him to lose that x-factor because he couldn’t lead properly in the IPL.

The question to ask here – and it has been only two games at the time of writing – is if Chennai have already crossed that juncture. Coach Stephen Fleming is on record that Dhoni had decided to step down last season. Did they think of Jadeja then, or were there thoughts regarding someone else, like Faf du Plessis?

The IPL extending to ten teams, and thus the players’ pot getting stretched across ten teams instead of eight, properly changed the auction dynamics. Chennai surely wanted to buy back du Plessis, but it also needed to hold back money for Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. The situation played in such a horrendous manner that Chahar cost them INR 14 crore, and they lost both du Plessis and Thakur to competitors with higher bids.

Arguably, the former is a bigger loss. Du Plessis’ leadership style is akin to Dhoni’s, in that he knows how to make the best of resources available. He would have been a perfect fit for Chennai’s progression beyond Dhoni, but instead CSK must not watch him rebuild Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Jadeja isn’t really cut from the same captaincy cloth as Dhoni-du Plessis. In fact, he probably needs to find out what cloth he belongs to, before taking proper charge of a squad someone else picked for him.

Captaincy in IPL 2022 was always going to be a talking point, and this is just the beginning. Along with the two new franchises, four existing franchises have new captains at the helm. The flavour from that mega auction has become an after-taste as the first has thrown up some intriguing captaincy equations.

Beyond Jadeja’s horror start, there is the tried and tested formula of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. How Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fit into the new reality of ten franchises resulting in over-stretched squads and leaner batting line-ups is going to be fascinating. Both these teams had different batsmen, or bowlers, leading the charge. The talent pool getting divided among ten teams means the likes of Sharma and Pant cannot afford to have lean seasons, or their teams will sink.

For a change, KL Rahul seems to be relieved of that burden. Across the two games Lucknow Super Giants have played, different facets of their batting have been tested. Against Gujarat Titans, it was the middle order that played its part. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the top-order came to party. Only Manish Pandey needs to get going to complete the set. The underlying point being Rahul can seemingly enjoy more batting freedom here than at Punjab Kings. Could it liberate an imaginative side to his captaincy? Atleast the game against Gujarat left much to be desired in that aspect, but judgment is reserved for now.

Two captains who bat at crucial positions are Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal. The latter has been gifted more power hitters than Rahul was. Will he enjoy more freedom and lead Punjab to better results than his predecessor? Elsewhere, Pandya is making a case for himself as a pure batsman at number four. In prospect, this is a move that could be brilliant – a set Pandya taking on bowlers in the middle overs and at the death is a belligerent idea. Can he make the Gujarat batting revolve around him?

Talking of revolutions, it has been three games and Shreyas Iyer is only now starting to come off as Kolkata’s number three. Of the lot of them, he has been the most impressive as leader. His bowling changes against Bangalore were inspirational and they almost defended 128 before Iyer ran out of frontline bowlers to deploy. Against Punjab too, his rotation of bowling resources worked like a charm. A slip for Umesh Yadav against a number nine batsman in the 15th over? That’s the T20 cricket we want to see.

If Kolkata’s batting, and Iyer’s therein, can kick into high gear, they will definitely make a beeline for the knockouts. Sanju Samson doesn’t have this problem though. It is almost an IPL ritual that he scores a lot of runs in the first 2-3 innings, before going cold. This time around, there is a T20 World Cup slot at stake, probably Samson’s last chance at international cricket. The other reason he cannot let form slip is because Rajasthan Royals have accumulated a fantasy-pick of players. Their starting eleven, and overall squad, is pick of the lot and Rajasthan’s auction work was seemingly top notch.

Is Samson the right man to lead them to a title triumph, though? In a team of Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, Samson has the least experience playing on the big stage. Even so, it is better to be in his shoes than Kane Williamson’s, who needs to perform a miracle at Sunrisers Hyderabad after their piss poor squad selection and auction strategy. Come to think of it, even a miracle might not be enough!

