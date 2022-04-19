Captain's Knock: Fans Hail Faf du Plessis For Fighting 96-run Knock Against Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis played a captain’s knock on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. The veteran opener led his team from the front in the crucial contest and revived the innings from a tricky stage where RCB lost Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli early in the first over. His 96-run knock guided Bangalore to a formidable 181/6 in 20 overs.

Du Plessis missed his maiden IPL century by just four runs but his incredible innings was laced with 2 sixes and 11 fours. It was also his joint highest score in IPL.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The Proteas batter paced his innings quite well after a rusty start and as he took the charge of the bowlers after completing his fifty. It was a marathon 64-ball stay in the middle for the RCB captain as he converted several singles into doubles to put pressure on the opposition fielders.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Du Plessis’s captain’s knock which helped RCB recover from a horror start.

Advertisement

Asked to bat first, RCB lost their opener Anuj Rawat early on four courtesy of a stunning low catch from Dushmantha Chameera. While Kohli’s struggle in the IPL 2022 also continued as he departed on a golden duck in the quest to steer his first ball on the point but was caught there by Deepak Hooda. It was his fourth golden duck in IPL history. After a couple of crucial blows from Chameera, Glenn Maxwell counter-attacked the Lucknow bowlers to shift the momentum in their favour but he soon became the victim of Krunal Pandya 23.

Live Score LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Advertisement

The wickets kept falling from one end but Du Plessis stood his ground strong and grind hard to take his team forward

The skipper shared a 70-run stand with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket and followed it with a quickfire 49-run stand alongside Dinesh Karthik.

The two teams have the same amount of points on the table but their batting performances have been contrasting. LSG have produced collective performances so far, while RCB have been heavily relied on the individual brilliance of Dinesh Karthik to win the matches for them.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here