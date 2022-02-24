CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Carlton and Cluj: Carlton will go one-on-one against Cluj in Playoff 1 of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, at the Cartama Oval stadium in Cartama, Spain. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

Carlton are enjoying a dream ride in the league. They have won all their five league matches to occupy first place in the Group C standings. The team comprehensively defeated Zeytinburnu Zafer in its last league match by nine wickets. On the other hand, Cluj won three of their five league stage games so far to sit at the third place in the Group C points table. The team had a mixed run in the tournament thus far and unlike their Playoff competitors, they come into this match on the back of a 54-run loss at the hands of Olten CC in their previous game.

Ahead of the match between Carlton and Cluj; here is everything you need to know:

CAR vs CLJ Telecast

CAR vs CLJ match will not be telecast in India.

CAR vs CLJ Live Streaming

The Carlton vs Cluj game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CAR vs CLJ Match Details

The Carlton vs Cluj contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, February 24. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Nishant Devre

Suggested Playing XI for CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Fraser Burnett

All-rounders: Adeel Raza, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Harry Simpson

CAR vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Carlton: Rory McCann, Hugo Southwell, Fraser Burnett, Syed Ali Murtaza Shah, Murray Whitaker, Adeel Raza, Arun Pillai, Angus Beattie, Alasdair Evans, Harry Simpson, Shivam Gupta

Cluj: Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal-l, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Aftab Ahmeed Kayani

