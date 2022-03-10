'Carbon Copy of Jadeja': Netizens React After Shaheen Afridi Tries Off-spin in Karachi Nets - WATCH

Amid the debate over ‘below average’ Rawalpindi pitch, Pakistan and Australia have begun preparations for the upcoming second Test which begins on Saturday in Karachi. On Thursday, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted bowling off-spin in the nets. The cricket fans found a lot of similarities between his action and that of ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

A video of Afridi bowling off-spin was shared by renowned sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan on Twitter. After watching it, the fans wondered if it was Jadeja bowling in the Pakistan nets.

Check out the video:

Here’s how the fans reacted to the video posted by the journalist:

The pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium is getting criticised after the first Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw. However, Afridi was the only fast bowler across both teams who managed to take more than one wicket. He got the better of Marnus Labuschagne for 90, and Mitchell Starc (13). Left-arm orthodox bowler Nauman Ali was the stand out bowler who scalped six wickets, registering figures of 6 for 107.

Meanwhile, the ICC on Thursday rated the pitch used for first Test between Pakistan and Australia as ‘below average’.

ICC Elite Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle forwarded his report to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating that the Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch ‘hardly changed’ over the course of the game.

“The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower," Madugalle’s report stated.

“The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. In my view this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average," it further read.

