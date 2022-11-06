'Catch of the Tournament?': Spectator Pulls off a One-handed Stunner During SA vs NED Game in Adelaide - WATCH

The Netherlands on Sunday put their best game on display at the Adelaide Oval, defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Proteas were chasing a lowly 159-run target but were restricted to 145 for 8 in 20 overs. The defeat knocked Temba Bavuma & Co out of the semi-final race and allowed India to storm into the next round.

The Dutch bowling attack turned out to be too good for the Proteas who just surrendered to the likes of Brandon Glover (3/9), Bas de Leede (2/25) and Fred Klaassen (3/20). The men in orange may not have qualified for the semis but they will never forget this very game against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval.

The Netherlands had a wonderful start to their innings after being asked to bat first. They had a 58-run opening stand and then an unbeaten partnership of 35 runs between Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards for the fifth wicket that powered the Dutchmen post 158 on the board. Meanwhile, one of the spectators at the Adelaide Oval garnered attention with his one-handed catch.

The incident happened in the final over of the Netherlands innings. Fast bowler Wayne Parnell bowled a half-volley on the stumps which was sent into the stands for a cracking six by Ackermann. The man in the stands just put his hands up in the air and plucked the ball from thin air. The commentators were all praise for the guy who took the catch and now, his video is going viral on social media.

Netherlands’ win has converted the next match between Pakistan and Bangladesh into a virtual knock-out as the winning team will make it to the knockout stage from Group 2 along with India.

Earlier, Stephan Myburgh (37 off 30) and Max O’Dowd (29) gave the Dutch team a good start, sharing 58 runs for the opening wicket. Besides the duo, Tom Cooper (35 off 19) and Colin Ackermann (41 not out off 26) scored quick runs to help Netherlands get past the 150-run mark.

