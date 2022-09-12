'Catches Win Matches, I Let my Team Down': Shadab Khan Takes Responsibility For Pakistan's Asia Cup Final Defeat

Sri Lanka were crowned as champions of Asia Cup 2022 title by putting in one of the most inspirational performances in international Cricket. The Lankans thumped favourites Pakistan in an enthralling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 11. As expected the Pakistan players faced a barrage of criticism for their lacklustre performance on the night of the final. Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan rendered his apology to the fans and held himself responsible for the heartbreaking defeat.

Shadab was excellent for Pakistan throughout the tournament with his all-around ability and his brilliant fielding. However, on the night of the big final, the all-rounder uncharacteristically put down two regulation catches in the crucial moments of the match. One of his dropped catches was of Bhanuka Rajapaksa who turned out to be the top scorer for Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Complete Rehab at NCA, Set to Return for T20 World Cup - Report

The heartbroken all-rounder penned a message for his fans on Twitter expressing his disappointment for his horrific performance in the final. Shadab apologized for putting down two crucial catches and blamed himself for Pakistan’s loss against the Lankans in the finals. He also hailed the efforts of his teammates, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Catches win matches. I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. The Positives for the team are Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, and the entire bowling attack. Mohammad Rizwan fought hard as well. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka," Shadab said in his tweet.

Advertisement

Pakistan started off the match on a solid note, with pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf scalping early breakthroughs for the men in green. Within a matter of a few overs, it seemed like this would be another batting collapse for Sri Lanka as they were 58/5 at one stage. However, Lanka’s newfound gem, Rajapaksa showed immense tenacity to counterattack Pakistan and played an unbelievable knock of 71 off just 45 deliveries. He not only revived the Lankan innings but led them to a respectable total.

Advertisement

What followed was an inspiring performance by Sri Lanka on the field as they outmatched Pakistan’s intensity, with a class of their own. They battled it out for every run, caught every catch that came their way and played like a unit under their skipper Dasun Shanaka. Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan scalped seven wickets each and obliterated the Pakistan batting unit.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka wrapped up the match with a resounding 23-run victory in the final showdown of the tournament and took home the continental trophy with their eyes now locked on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here