CAY vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023, February 28, 7 PM IST

CAY vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match between Cayman Islands and Bahamas: The Cayman Islands and the Bahamas are all set to lock horns with each other for the first time in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 on Tuesday at the Belgrano Athletic Club Ground. The two teams started the tournament on a contrasting note.

The Bahamas defeated Panama in their opening game by four wickets. The bowlers were the standout performers as they restricted Panama to 101 runs in 20 overs. Junior Scott, Kervon Hindus, and Jonathan Bary picked two wickets each. It was an easy total for the Bahamas batters, as they won the game within 18.3 overs. Marc Taylor was the top run-getter with 49 runs off 32 balls.

On the other hand, the Cayman Islands are reeling at the bottom of the points table following a 96-run defeat against Bermuda. Chasing a total of 174 runs, Islands collapsed at a score of 77 runs. The batters failed in adapting to the playing conditions as no player scored over 25 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas, here is everything you need to know:

CAY vs BAH Telecast

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas game will not be telecasted in India.

CAY vs BAH Live Streaming

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

CAY vs BAH Match Details

CAY vs BAH match will be played at the Belgrano Athletic Club Ground at 7:00 PM IST on February 28, Tuesday.

CAY vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kervon Hinds

Vice-Captain: Paul Chin

Suggested Playing XI for CAY vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Paul Chin, RA Sealy

Batters: Paul Manning, M Taylor, GT Taylor, AF Ifill

All-rounders: Kervon Hinds, Junior Scott

Bowlers: T Taylor, Ashok Nair, C Wright

CAY vs BAH Probable XIs

Cayman Islands: Patrick Heron, Demar Johnson, OR Willis(C), YSD Seneveratne, RA Sealy, C Wright, Paul Manning, AF Ifill, A Wright, Paul Chin, T Taylor

Bahamas: GT Taylor, JR Barry, T Brown, J Jemison, M Taylor(C), DG Weakley, Kervon Hinds, Festus Benn, Junior Scott, Ashok Nair, Everette Haven

