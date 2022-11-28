CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, November 28, 10 PM IST

CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match between The Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors: In the Monday match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, The Chennai Braves will be clashing with Northern Warriors. The two teams have not done well in the league so far and need to come up with better performances to stay relevant in the playoff race.

The Chennai Braves are currently sixth in the points table. They have won just one match while losing two games. The team is coming into the Monday fixture after losing to Morrisville Samp Army by eight wickets. They failed to defend 105 runs in the ten overs.

Speaking of Northern Warriors, they are languishing in the second-last place in the standings. The Warriors have collected only two points so far from one victory and three losses. After losing their first three games, they finally showed some momentum by winning their last game against Bangla Tigers by six wickets. It was a good batting performance as Northern Warriors chased 118 runs in 9.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between The Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

CB vs NW Telecast

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors game will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

CB vs NW Live Streaming

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

CB vs NW Match Details

CB vs NW match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:00 PM IST on November 28, Monday.

CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain - Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for CB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Ben Duckett

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sherfane Rutherford

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Maheesh Theekshana, Junaid Siddique, Olly Stone

CB vs NW Probable XIs

The Chennai Braves: Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Dawid Malan, Sabir Rao, Olly Stone, Kartik Palaniappan, Sikandar Raza, James Fuller, Maheesh Theekshana, Vriitya Aravind, Michael Pepper

Northern Warriors: Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Kennar Lewis(wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Rovman Powell (c), Mark Deyal, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Gus Atkinson

