>CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Chennai Braves and Team Abu Dhabi: Chennai Braves will go up against table-toppers team Abu Dhabi in the tenth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 22, Monday, at 09:30 PM IST. The two teams have delivered contrasting rides in the tournament and thus they will be coming into the Monday match with different moods.

Chennai Braves are yet to taste success in the T10 extravaganza. Braves faced their first defeat at the hands of Deccan Gladiators. The same was followed by the team getting outclassed by Delhi Bulls. After two back-to-back defeats, Chennai Braves will be looking to gain their first two points to gain some confidence.

Advertisement

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have established themselves as the best team early in the competition. Everything is working in the favor of the franchise. Abu Dhabi have won all their three matches to sit at the top of the points table. The franchise will aim to continue their unbeaten ride.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Braves and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

>CB vs TAD Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the CB vs TAD match live in India.

>CB vs TAD Live Streaming

The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

>CB vs TAD Match Details

Chennai Braves will go up against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

>CB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

>Vice-captain: Phil Salt

>Suggested Playing XI for CB vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

>Batters: Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

>Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

>Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Roman Walker

>CB vs TAD Probable XIs

Advertisement

>Chennai Braves: Dasun Shanaka (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Bopara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Mary Deyal, Angelo Perera

>Team Abu Dhabi: Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here