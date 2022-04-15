CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors:

The league round of the Spice Isle T10 2022 concludes with an encounter between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors on Saturday. The two teams have enjoyed completely contrasting journeys in the tournament.

Nutmeg Warriors are at the top of the points table with six wins and one loss. The team has already qualified for the second round. Warriors defeated Saffron Strikers in their recent T10 game by 14 runs. Warriors defended 96 runs in ten overs as Haston Jackson picked two wickets.

Coming to Clove Challengers, they are out of the playoff race. The team failed to make an impact and ended up winning just one league game. With two points, they are at the rock-bottom in the standings. The team will hope to end the league on a high note by defeating the favorite Nutmeg Warriors on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

CC vs NW Telecast

Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

CC vs NW Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CC vs NW Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 16, Saturday.

CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Teddy Bishop

Vice-Captain - Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Benjamin Wavel

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Teddy Bishop, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph, Ronald Ettienne

Bowlers: Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

CC vs NW Probable XIs:

Clove Challengers: Kevin Francis, Jeron Noel, Junior Henry (wk), Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (c), Darron Nedd, Cypriah Forsyth, Dennis Narayan, Casimir Thomas, Imran Joseph, Rickie Alexander

Nutmeg Warriors: Alex Moses, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donal McDonald, Keish Mitchell, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph

