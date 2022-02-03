Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11, CCH vs COV Dream11 Latest Update, CCH vs COV Dream11 Win, CCH vs COV Dream11 App, CCH vs COV Dream11 2021, CCH vs COV Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, CCH vs COV Dream11 Live Streaming

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians:

Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will play in the upcoming match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 05:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

Comilla Victorians are one of the strong contenders for lifting the T20 trophy. The franchise made a terrific start to the tournament by winning their first three matches. Victorians’ first loss came in their last game against Minister Group Dhaka by 50 runs. Victorians couldn’t do well with the bat as they could score only 131 runs.

Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, need to be more consistent with the bat to ensure a good journey in the competition. Chattogram have featured in a total of seven matches but could win just three games so far. They are on a two-match losing streak with their last loss coming against Fortune Barishal by 14 runs.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians; here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs COV Telecast

CCH vs COV match will not be telecasted in India.

CCH vs COV Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CCH vs COV Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 05:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Will Jacks

Vice-Captain- Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Nahidul Islam, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

CCH vs COV Probable XIs:

Chattogram Challengers: Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell

Comilla Victorians: Cameron Delport, Karim Janat, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

