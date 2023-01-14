CCH vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators: In the Saturday match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Chattogram Challengers will face Dhaka Dominators at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Chattogram Challengers are struggling in the tournament. They have lost two of their three league games to occupy the third-last place in the points table.

The team is heading into the Saturday game after facing a 26-run loss against Fortune Barishal by 26 runs. The team was let down by the bowlers as they conceded 202 runs in the first innings. Ziaur Rahman was the only positive for the team as he played a good knock of unbeaten 47 runs off 25 balls.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Dominators lost their last game to Sylhet Strikers by 62 runs. The team collapsed at 139 runs while chasing a big score of 202 runs. Playing on Saturday, the team needs to bring its A-game to the fore both with the bat and ball. Notably, Dominators won their first game against Khulna Tigers by six wickets and are occupying fourth place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators, here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs DD Telecast

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

CCH vs DD Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

CCH vs DD Match Details

CCH vs DD match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 6:00 PM IST on January 14, Saturday.

CCH vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nasir Hossain

Vice-Captain - Ariful Haque

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan, M Mithun

Batters: Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Ariful Haque

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

CCH vs DD Probable XIs:

Chattogram Challengers: Ziaur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, MP O’Dowd, Usman Khan, Shuvagata Hom(C), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, UBT Chand

Dhaka Dominators: Nasir Hossain(C), Muktar Ali, M Mithun, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, EMDY Munaweera

