>CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal: In the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers will square off against Fortune Barishal. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 05:00 PM IST on February 01, Tuesday.

Fortune Barishal are doing well in the tournament. They have won from their five league matches to occupy third place in the points table. The team is on a two-match winning streak as they won their last two games against Khulna Tigers by 17 and six runs. Bowlers won both the matches for the team as they restricted the opposition to a score of below 140 runs.

Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, have featured in a total of six matches, losing three and winning as many. They are placed a position above Fortune Barishal in the points table. Challengers lost their last game against Comilla Victorians by 52 runs.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs FBA Telecast

CCH vs FBA match will not be telecast in India.

>CCH vs FBA Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs FBA Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 05:00 PM IST on February 1, Tuesday.

>CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Will Jacks

>Vice-captain: Ben Howell

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Kennar Lewis

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Will Jacks

>Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Howell

>Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

>CCH vs FBA Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Mehidy Hasan, Will Jacks, Kennar Lewis (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell

>Fortune Barishal: Irfan Sukkur, Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy

