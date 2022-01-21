>CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal: Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will lock horns with Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the tournament opener of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday, January 21. The game will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 1:00 PM IST onwards.

Both CCH and FBA teams are yet to win the premier T20 tournament and hence, will try to gain momentum right from day one. CCH finished in third last season; they were defeated by eventual champions Rajshahi Royals in the second qualifier. With the likes of Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Benny Howell and a host of exciting players they will be hoping for a better performance this season. On the other hand, debutants FBH will be eying to leave their mark in their first season. They have some of the biggest names in T20 cricket such as Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle Dwayne Bravo perform and Najmul Hossain Shanto among others who would want to carry the momentum in the shorter format.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs FBA Telecast

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal game will not be telecast in India

>CCH vs FBA Live Streaming

The CCH vs FBA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs FBA Match Details

The CCH vs FBA match will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh at 1:00 pm IST on Friday, January 21.

>CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kennar Lewis

>Vice-aptain: Shakib Al Hasan

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Irfan Sukkur

>Batters: Chris Gayle, Will Jacks, Kennar Lewis

>Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell

>Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Obed McCoy

>CCH vs FBA Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (WK), Sabbir Rahman, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, S Patwari, Afif Hossain, Mehdy Hasan Miraz (C), Nasum Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Shoriful Islam

>Fortune Barishal: Irfan Sukkur, Nurul Hassan (WK), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Mehdy Hasan Rana, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan.

