>CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match 9 between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers: The Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the Match No. 9 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, on Friday, January 28. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram will host the game, which is scheduled to begin at 01:00 PM IST. Both sides met earlier in the tournament, which the Challengers triumphed by a margin of 25 runs on Monday.

The Challengers began their campaign with a four-wicket loss against Fortune Barishal, but they bounced back to register two back-to-back wins from the three matches played so far. They currently occupy the second spot with four-points to their name.

On the other hand, the Tigers opened their account with a five-wicket win over Minister Dhaka, however, they couldn’t sustain the momentum in the second game.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs KHT Telecast

CCH vs KHT match will not be telecast in India.

>CCH vs KHT Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs KHT Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 01:00 PM IST on Friday, January 28.

>CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Thisara Perera

>Vice-Captain: Benny Howell

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Batters: Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

>All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Benny Howell, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

>Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

>CCH vs KHT Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (WK), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Benny Howell, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

>Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar or Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (C, WK), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

