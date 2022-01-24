>CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match 6 between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers: The Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will be up against the Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the sixth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday, January 24. The game will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from 05:00 PM IST onwards.

After starting their BPL 2022 campaign with a four-wicket loss against Fortune Barishal, the Challengers got their act together to win the next game against Minister Group Dhaka by 30 runs on Saturday. Batting first they posted a decent total of 161/8, Will Jacks’ 41 off 24 deliveries, Sabbir Rahman’s 29 off 17 balls and Benny Howell’s 19-ball 37 starred with the bat. Shoriful Islam’s for four (4/34) helped the Challengers to bundle-up Dhaka for 131 in 19.5 overs.

On the other hand, the Khulna Tigers had an excellent start to their campaign as they won their opening game against Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets. The Tigers won the toss and elected to field first, but Dhaka amassed a massive total of 183/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing a stiff total cameo by Andre Fletcher (45), Rony Talukdar (61) and Thisara Perera (36) took the Tigers home.

With both sides heading into this contest on the back of positive results, fans can expect another cracking contest on Monday. And they can check the CCH vs KHT Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>CCH vs KHT Telecast

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers game will not be telecast in India

>CCH vs KHT Live Streaming

The CCH vs KHT encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs KHT Match Details

The CCH vs KHT match will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh at 5:00 pm IST on Monday, January 24.

>CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Benny Howell

>Vice-aptain: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Batters: Andre Fletcher, Sabbir Rahman, Rony Talukdar, Will Jacks

>Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

>Bowlers: Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

>CCH vs KHT Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis (WK), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

>Khulna Tigers: Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (C, WK), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

