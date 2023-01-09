CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BPL 2023

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers: Chattogram Challengers will be locking horns with Khulna Tigers in the sixth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The two teams will play against each other at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, January 9. Both sides will be hoping for redemption as they failed to start the tournament on a positive note.

The Challengers lost their opening match to Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets following a poor batting performance by the side. Put to bat first, they scored only 89 runs in their 20 overs. Apart from Afif Hossain, no batter showed intent to score runs. Bowlers also could only do a little considering the below-average target and Strikers won the game in just 12.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the Khulna Tigers were hammered by Dhaka Dominators in their first game. Their batters also lacked rhythm as they posted a total of 113 runs in the first innings. Tigers’ bowlers tried to do the damage control, but Dominators managed to score a win in the final over.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs KHT Telecast

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

CCH vs KHT Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CCH vs KHT Match Details

CCH vs KHT match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 06:00 PM IST on January 09, Monday.

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shuvagata Hom

Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Unmukt Chand, Usman Khan, Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain

Allrounders: Shuvagata Hom, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Nasum Ahmed, M Saifuddin, PA van Meekeren

CCH vs KHT Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Shuvagata Hom (C), Ziaur Rahman, Unmukt Chand, Afif Hossain, Usman Khan, Darwish Rasooli, MD Al-Amin Jr, Mehedi Hasan Rana, PM Pushpakumara, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed

Khulna Tigers: Nahidul Islam, Azam Khan, M Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, PA van Meekeren, W Riaz, Sharjeel Khan

