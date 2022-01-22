>CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka: The fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 will see a battle between Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka. The two sides will play against each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:00 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

Minister Group Dhaka made a poor start to the tournament. The team lost its first game at the hands of the Khulna Tigers by five wickets. Minister Group were excellent with the bat as they slammed 183 runs in their 20 overs. However, the bowlers couldn’t live up to their reputation. The franchise is currently rock-bottom in the points table.

Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, are placed in a position above Minister Group due to a better net run rate. They were defeated Fortune Barishal in their first game as they ended up with only 125 runs with the bat.

>Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs MGD Telecast

CCH vs MGD match will not be telecast in India.

>CCH vs MGD Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CCH vs MGD Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 05:00 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

>CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Benny Howell

>Vice-captain: Andre Russell

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Shahzad

>Batters: Will Jacks, Mahmudillah, Tamim Iqbal

>All-rounders: Benny Howell, Andre Russell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

>Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Naeem Islam, Isuru Udana

>CCH vs MGD Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Sabbir Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Patwari, Kennar Lewis, Benny Howell, Will Jacks, Rayad Emrit, Naeem Islam

>Minister Group Dhaka: Mahmudillah, Naim Sheikh, Najibullah-Zadran, Shamsur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Shahzad, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Andre Russell, Tamim Iqbal

