>CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers: In the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Sylhet Sunrisers. The fixture will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on February 12, Saturday.

Sylhet Sunrisers are out from the playoff race. They have won just one of their nine league matches. Sunrisers are languishing at rock bottom in the points table. Sunrisers haven’t won a single game since their last six matches. However, the team will be hoping to win the Saturday match to conclude the tournament on a promising note.

Chattogram Challengers, on the other hand, are second-last on the ladder with four victories and five losses. The team still has an outside chance of making it to the top four if they win the game against Sylhet Sunrisers by a big margin. Challengers did a good job in their last game as they defeated Minister Group Dhaka by three runs.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs SYL Telecast

CCH vs SYL match will not be telecast in India.

>CCH vs SYL Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs SYL Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on February 12, Saturday.

>CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sabbir Rahman

>Vice-Captain: Shoriful Islam

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque

>Batters: Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman

>Allrounders: Sohag Gazi, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan

>Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Nazmul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

>CCH vs SYL Probable XIs

>Chattogram Challengers: Shoriful Islam, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shamim Hossain, Will Jacks, Nasum Ahmed, Kennar Lewis(w), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan(c)

>Sylhet Sunrisers: Sunzamul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ravi Bopara, Muktar Ali, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Sohag Gazi, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Anamul Haque(w), Le

