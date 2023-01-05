CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers will take on Sylhet Strikers in the inaugural match of the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League. The Challengers are captained by Afif Hossain who has played an integral part in the Bangladesh national team setup over the last few years. The dynamic Curtis Campher was impressive during the World Cup and Chattogram would be hoping that he can come up with a spectacular performance.

The Sylhet Strikers are captained by Mashrafe Mortaza who brings a significant amount of experience with him. That being said, he hasn’t played a lot of cricket in the last two years. The likes of Rubel Hossain and Mohammad Amir will form a key part of their bowling department as they take on Chattogram. Najmul Hossain Shanto, one of the top run scorers in the last T20I World Cup could also give them that extra edge in the batting department.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs SYL Telecast

None of the channels will be broadcasting the Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Bangladesh Premier League match in India

CCH vs SYL Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCH vs SYL Match Details

The CCH vs SYL Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla, Mirpur on Wednesday, January 6, at 2:00 pm IST.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Curtis Campher

Vice-Captain: Afif Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur

Batter: Ryan Burl, Afif Hossain, Colin Ackermann

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Farhad Reza, Curtis Campher,

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Possible Starting XI:

Chattogram Challengers Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Unmukt Chand, Afif Hossain (C), Irfan Sukkur (WK), Curtis Campher, Ziaur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed Rahi, Taijul Islam

Sylhet Strikers Predicted Starting Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Haris, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Colin Ackermann, Ryan Burl, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu

