>CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers: In the 12th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers will face Sylhet Sunrisers. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 5:00 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

Sylhet Sunrisers need to improve their performance with the ball to win matches in BPL 2022. The team scored a good score of 175 in their last league match against Minister Group Dhaka. However, the bowlers failed to defend the total and the team suffered a loss by nine wickets. Sunrisers are reeling at the second-last place with one victory and two losses.

Chattogram Challengers have done a decent job. Challengers’ two-match winning streak was broken in their last match as they were beaten by Khulna Tigers by six wickets. With four points, the franchise is second in the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs SYL Telecast

CCH vs SYL match will not be telecast in India.

>CCH vs SYL Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs SYL Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 5:00 pm IST on January 29, Saturday.

>CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mehidy Hasan

Vice-Captain- Sohag Gazi

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque

Batters: Colin Ingram, Sabbir Rahman, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Sohag Gazi, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Nazmul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

>CCH vs SYL Probable XIs:

Chattogram Challengers: Benny Howell, Naeem Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Will Jacks, Nasum Ahmed, Kennar Lewis(w)

Sylhet Sunrisers: Taskin Ahmed, Ravi Bopara, Sunzamul Islam, Muktar Ali, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque(w), Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Sohag Gazi, Mosaddek Hossain(c)

