CCL vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Cocrico Cavaliers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

Cocrico Cavaliers will play their second match of the tournament as they face Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.

Cocrico Cavaliers have trusted the young guns to take the team to greater heights in the league. The senior wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin has been handed the responsibility of leading the squad in the T10 Championship. Anderson Mahase and Anderson Phillip are the two young players to watch out for as they are coming after a brilliant domestic season.

Talking about Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, they have one of the best T20 players in Kieron Pollard as their skipper. Pollard has a tough task to do in the league as he will be leading a relatively young and inexperienced side.

Ahead of the match between Cocrico Cavaliers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

CCL vs SLS Telecast

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers game will not be telecast in India

CCL vs SLS Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCL vs SLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:00 am IST on February 28, Monday.

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain - Anderson Phillip

Suggested Playing XI for CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Nicholas Alexis, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Yannick Cariah, Joshua James, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip, Vasant Singh

CCL vs SLS Probable XIs:

Cocrico Cavaliers: Jon Russ Jaggesar, Denesh Ramdin, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Alexis, Saiba Batoosingh, Anderson Mahase, Anderson Phillip, Philton Williams, Yannick Cariah, Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Justin Jagessar, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (C), Shiva Sankar, Daniel Williams (WK), Bryan Charles, Eric Garcia, Jabari Mills, Rishad Harris, Vasant Singh

