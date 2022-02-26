CCL vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 2 between Cocrico Cavaliers and Steelpan Strikers: Cocrico Cavaliers square off against Steelpan Strikers in the second match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Saturday, February 26. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, will host the match at 10:00 pm IST. Senior wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin will lead the Cavaliers and they also have youthful talents like Anderson Mahase and Anderson Phillip among others in their roster.

Steelpan Strikers have one of the most diversified line-ups. The team will be led by Imran Khan and their squad also includes explosive opener Evin Lewis, all-rounder Mark Deyal and spinner Akeal Hosein who will bring more balance to the side.

The two teams will be eager to kick start their campaign with a win and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI for CCL vs SPK match here.

CCL vs SPK Telecast

CCL vs SPK match will be not be telecast in India.

CCL vs SPK Live Streaming

The Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCL vs SPK Match Details

The Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Strikers contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday, February 26. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

CCL vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mark Deyal

Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein

Suggested Playing XI for CCL vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adrian Sehzad Ali

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Imran Khan, Nicholas Alexis

All-rounders: Yannick Cariah, Mark Deyal, Joshua James

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip

CCL vs SPK Probable XIs:

Cocrico Cavaliers: Denesh Ramdin (C, WK), Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Alexis, Saiba Batoosingh, Yannick Cariah, Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip, Philton Williams

Steelpan Strikers: Adrian Sehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Imran Khan (C), Mark Deyal, Uthman Muhammad, Jahron Alfred, Akeal Hosein, Stephon Ramdial, Ancil Nedd

