CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Choiseul Coal Pots: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Choiseul Coal Pots face off on Tuesday. The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 game will be hosted on May 17 from 12:00 AM IST. Both Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Choiseul Coal Pots are doing well in the competition. The two teams are yet to lose a game in St Lucia.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage defeated Mabouya Valley Constrictors in their last game by eight wickets while their opening game was washed out due to rain. CCHM were good with the bat against Mabouya as they chased the score of 90 runs within 8.3 overs. Jaden Elibox was the star performer for his team with a knock of not out 48 runs.

Choiseul Coal Pots, on the other hand, are coming into the Tuesday match on the back of two back-to-back victories. They defeated MVC in their first game by 16 runs while their second victory came against VFNR by 51 runs. Batting is the biggest strength of the team. With four points, CCP are second in the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Choiseul Coal Pots, here is everything you need to know:

CCMH vs CCP Telecast

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Choiseul Coal Pots game will not be telecast in India

CCMH vs CCP Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCMH vs CCP Match Details

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Choiseul Coal Pots will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 17, Tuesday.

CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Audy Alexander

Vice-Captain - Jason Simon

Suggested Playing XI for CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jason Simon

Batters: Junior Henry, Jamaal James, Jaden Elibox

All-rounders: Valange St. Ange, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Tyler Sookwa

Bowlers: Clem St Rose, Bronte Bess, Dillan John

CCMH vs CCP Probable XIs:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Mc Kenny Clarke, Stephen Naitram(wk), Gaspard Prospere, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Jemmi Mauricette, Dillan John, Tyler Sookwa

Choiseul Coal Pots: Clem St. Rose, Alvinaus Simon, Jason Simon(wk), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Tristan Norbal, Bronte Bess (c), Stephane Theophane, Canice Richardson, Vince Smith, Valange St.Angel

