CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors will face each other in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Friday, May 13. Central Castries Mindoo Heritage are yet to play a full game in the tournament this year. They were supposed to play against Mon Repos Stars in their opening game but it was canceled due to rain. The team will hope to put up a solid performance on Friday to get off the mark in the T10 competition. They have Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, and Jamaal James as their key players.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors, on the other hand, lost their first game to Choiseul Coal Pots. The team recorded a 16-run defeat after failing to score 99 runs in their ten overs. They will hope for better performances from Murugan Shoulette, Zachary Edmund, and Rick Smith further in the league.

Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors, here is everything you need to know:

CCMH vs MAC Telecast

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors game will not be telecast in India.

CCMH vs MAC Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCMH vs MAC Match Details

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 13, Friday.

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tyler Sookwa

Vice-Captain - Rick Smith

Suggested Playing XI for CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Orey Changoo

Batters: Dale Smith, Jamaal James, Rick Smith

All-rounders: Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Murugan Shoulette, Zachary Edmund

Bowlers: Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Chard Polius

CCMH vs MAC Probable XIs:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Alleyn Prospere, Stephen Naitram (c), Ephron Charles, Jaden Elibox, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Kyle Adonis, Dillan John, Stephen Mitchel

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Christian Ange, Rick Smith, Wayad Hippolyte, Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Murugan Shoulette (c), Theo Edward, Armani Agdomar, Barrie Charles, Zachary Edmund

