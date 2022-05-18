CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Vieux Fort North Raiders: In the last league match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will be battling it out against Vieux Fort North Raiders. Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet will conduct the much-hyped match on Thursday, May 19.

It is a must-win game for Central Castries Mindoo Heritage to confirm their qualification for the next round. CCMH are currently third in the points table with one loss, one loss and an abandoned game. The team needs to win the Thursday game by a good margin while MRS should lose their last league match for Mindoo Heritage to book a berth in the semi-final. CCMH lost to Choiseul Coal Pots in their last fixture by 14 runs.

Vieux Fort North Raiders, on the other hand, are out of the playoff race. The team lost as many as two games of three league fixtures. VFNR’s only win in the competition came in their last match against MVC by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Vieux Fort North Raiders, here is everything you need to know:

CCMH vs VFNR Telecast

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Vieux Fort North Raiders game will not be telecast in India.

CCMH vs VFNR Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCMH vs VFNR Match Details

The Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Vieux Fort North Raiders fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 19, Thursday.

CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dexter Solomon

Vice-Captain - Stephen Naitram

Suggested Playing XI for CCMH vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter, Stephen Naitram

Batters: Jaden Elibox, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Jamaal James, Dexter Solomon

All-rounders: Tyler Sookwa

Bowlers: Hilarian Smith, Ricky Hippolyte, Keygan Arnold

CCMH vs VFNR Probable XIs:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Stephen Naitram (c&wk), Alleyn Prospere, Tyler Sookwa, Kyle Adonis, Stephen Mitchel, Dillan John, Ephron Charles, Jaden Elibox

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Dyondre Taylor, Al Prince, Kurt Edward, Dane Edward, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter, Chrislon Fanis, Hilarian Smith, Dexter Solomon, Rick Moses, Ricky Hippolyte

