CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Mon Repos Stars: Choiseul Coal Pots will face Mon Repos Stars at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Wednesday, May 18. Both the teams haven’t lost a game in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 so far. Thus, the fans can expect a good battel of cricket.

Mon Repos Stars started the T20 tournament on the back of an abandoned match against CCMH. The team won its next two games against VFNR and MVC by 82 runs and nine wickets. With five points, Mon Repos Stars are second in the Group B points table.

Coming to Choiseul Coal Pots, they won their first three games to take the pole position in Group B. In their previous encounter, Coal Pots thrashed Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by 14 runs. It was a close game as CCMH put up a good fight while chasing 89 runs. However, CCP bowlers pulled the game back nicely.

Ahead of the match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Mon Repos Stars, here is everything you need to know:

CCP vs MRS Telecast

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Mon Repos Stars game will not be telecast in India.

CCP vs MRS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCP vs MRS Match Details

The Choiseul Coal Pots vs Mon Repos Stars fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Audy Alexander

Vice-Captain - Sadrack Descartes

Suggested Playing XI for CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jason Simon

Batters: Christian Charlery, Junior Henry, Sadrack Descartes

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Keon Gaston, Audy Alexander, Craig Emmanuel

Bowlers: Bronte Bess, Jamal Lesmond, Clem St. Rose

CCP vs MRS Probable XIs:

Choiseul Coal Pots: Alvinaus Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon, Vince Smith (c), Bronte Bess, Clem St Rose, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillie, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson

Mon Repos Stars: Keon Gaston, Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery (c), Sadrack Descartes, Shawnil Edward, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester, Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery

