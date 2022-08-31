CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Central Punjab will be eager to make a comeback in the National T20 Cup 2022 when they will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Punjab had a dismal start to their campaign in the league.

They lost their opening game to Balochistan by two runs. Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir made brilliant efforts with the bat as they scored 57 and 51 runs, respectively. However, sensational bowling by Amad Butt resulted in Central Punjab falling short of just two runs. Playing on Wednesday, the team will hope to continue with the good performance and gain much-needed two points.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be playing their first National T20 Cup 2022 match on Wednesday. They are the favorites to lift the trophy as they won the tournament last year by beating Central Punjab by seven wickets. The team had finished at the top of the table with six victories from ten league games.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs KHP Telecast

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will not be telecast in India

CEP vs KHP Live Streaming

CEP vs KHP will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CEP vs KHP Match Details

CEP vs KHP match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 02:30 PM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tayyab Tahir

Vice-Captain - Junaid Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junaid Ali, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir, Sahibzada Farhan, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Imran Khan Sr, Ahmad Daniyal, Arshad Iqbal

CEP vs KHP Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf (C), Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Irfan Khan, Junaid Ali (WK), Muhammad Faizan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Kamran Ghulam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan Sr, Ihsanullah, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi

