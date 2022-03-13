CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National One Day Championship match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab: The 17th match of the National One Day Championship 2022 will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host the game on March 13, Sunday. Central Punjab and Southern Punjab are having completely different experiences in the tournament.

Central Punjab made a poor start in the tournament as they lost to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 5 wickets. The team was quick to rectify its mistakes. Central won the next two games to move to fourth place in the points table.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the competition. They lost all their three league matches to languish at the bottom of the points table. Also, the previous encounter between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab resulted in Central dominating the game with the bat and securing a win by four wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SOP Telecast

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab game will not be televised in India

CEP vs SOP Live Streaming

The National One Day Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CEP vs SOP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad at 10:00 AM IST on March 13, Sunday.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmed Shehzad

Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Zain Abbas, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir

Allrounders: Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Abbas Afridi

CEP vs SOP Probable XIs

Central Punjab: Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Qasim Akram, Nisar Ahmad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Bashir, Raza Ali Dar, Umar Akmal, Hussain Talat

Southern Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Agha Salman (c), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Rahat Ali, Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Imran, Waqar Hussain (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here