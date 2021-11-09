CES vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 09, 12:00 PM IST

>CES vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Cyprus Moufflons: Cyprus Eagles will be going up against Cyprus Moufflons in the 5th and 6th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Both the encounters will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 PM IST respectively on November 09, Tuesday.

Cyprus Eagles had a dismal start to their campaign in the T10 extravaganza. Eagles’ first game was washed out due to rain while they faced a defeat at the hands of Nicosia Tigers in their next match by 28 runs. Bowlers were decent in their approach but it was the batting unit to let the whole team down. The batters failed to chase an average score of 97 runs in their ten overs.

Cyprus Moufflons, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Cyprus on Tuesday. Moufflons will be high on confidence as they are coming after winning the ECS Cyprus T10 Encore trophy. The team will hope to carry forward the winning momentum to make a mark in this season too.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Cyprus Moufflons; here is everything you need to know:

>CES vs CYM Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Cyprus Moufflons game will not be telecasted in India

>CES vs CYM Live Streaming

The Cyprus Eagles vs Cyprus Moufflons fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CES vs CYM Match Details

Cyprus Eagles will face Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST on November 09, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

>CES vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Srinivas Angarekkala

>Vice-Captain- Manikanta Ranimekala

>Suggested Playing XI for CES vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Ghulam Murtaza, Naseer Ahmed

>Batters: Mehran Khan, Manikanta Ranimekala, Tirupathi Sandireddy

>All-rounders: Rajasekhar Poluri, Gursewak Singh, Srinivas Angarekkala

>Bowlers: Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Sekhar Muttamsetti

>CES vs CYM Probable XIs:

>Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Umar Shah, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Shah, Amit Patel, Naseer Ahmed(wk)

>Cyprus Moufflons: Abdul Rehman, Minhas Khan, Ghulam Murtaza(wk), Murtaza Yamin, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Hussain (c), Gurdeep Sharma, Scott Austin

