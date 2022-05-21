CES vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022. May 21, 7 PM IST

CES vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Central Sparks and Sunrisers: The table-toppers Central Sparks will take on Sunrisers in the upcoming Group A match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Sunrisers are yet to open their account in the points table. The team lost its first game to South East Stars. They followed it up with another defeat against Western Storm by one wicket. In both the games, the bowlers failed to execute their plans properly. The team failed to defend 160 runs in their last game.

Central Sparks, on the other hand, have won both their league games so far. They thumped South East Stars in their last league game by 34 runs. The team dominated the game with the bat by putting up a total of 170 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Central Sparks and Sunrisers, here is everything you need to know:

CES vs SUN Telecast

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers game will not be telecast in India

CES vs SUN Live Streaming

The CES vs SUN fixture will be streamed live on the Central Sparks and Sunrisers’s YouTube channel.

CES vs SUN Match Details

Central Sparks and Sunrisers will play against each other at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham at 07:00 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

CES vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Grace Scivens

Vice-Captain: Grace Potts

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Amara Carr

Batters: Cordelia Griffith, Ami Campbell, Naomi Dattani

All-rounders: Grace Scivens, Grace Potts, Mady Villers,

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker

CES vs SUN Probable XIs

Central Sparks: Emily Arlott, Evelyn Jones(C), Issy Wong, Amy Jones(wk), Abbey Freeborn, D Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies

Sunrisers: Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle(C), Amara Carr(wk), Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Sonali Patel, Abtaha Maqsood, Gaya Gole, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens

