CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 30, 3:40 am IST

>CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Hinds Women and Northern Brave Women: Central Hinds Women and Northern Brave Women will tussle in the 17th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 3:40 am IST on December 30, Thursday.

Central Hinds Women are struggling with their form in the tournament. The team started off on a disastrous note as they lost their first four games. Hinds finally showed promise in their last game against Auckland Hearts as they secured a win by 14 runs. The franchise now has the responsibility to continue the momentum and climb up the points table from the second-last place.

Northern Brave Women have lost all their five games in the tournament so far. Their last loss in the tournament came against Canterbury Magicians by 16 runs. Brave are last in the points table and will be desperate to cause a turnaround.

Ahead of the match between Central Hinds Women and Northern Brave Women; here is everything you need to know:

>CH-W vs NB-W Telecast

Central Hinds Women vs Northern Brave Women game will not be telecasted in India

>CH-W vs NB-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CH-W vs NB-W Match Details

The CH-W vs NB-W match will be hosted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 3:40 am IST on December 30, Thursday.

>CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Natalie Dodd

Vice-Captain- Kate Anderson

Suggested Playing XI for CH-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd, Holly Topp

Batters: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Mikaeala Greig, Georgia Atkinson

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Lauren Heaps

>CH-W vs NB-W Probable XIs:

>Central Hinds Women: Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (c), Georgia Atkinson, Mikaeala Greig, Emily Cunningham, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green

>Northern Brave Women: Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp (wk), Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel

