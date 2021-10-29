Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks Dream11, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Latest Update, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Win, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 App, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 2021, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Live Streaming

CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 match between Central Hinds and Otago Sparks:

The 2021-22 edition of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield is all set to get underway from October 30, Saturday with an encounter between Central Hinds and Otago Sparks. The two teams will be playing against each other on Saturday at the Saxton Oval in Nelson at 03:00 am IST.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield trophy in New Zealand’s domestic 50-over tournament. The league features as many as six teams namely, Central Hinds, Otago Sparks, Canterbury Magicians, Wellington Blaze, Auckland Hearts, and Northern Spirit fighting for the title.

Advertisement

Central Hinds are coming after a decent outing in the previous edition of the 50-over tournament. The team finished at third place in the standings after winning six out of their nine league matches. Otago Sparks, on the other hand, succumbed to a forgettable outing. The team lost all its ten league matches to finish at the last position.

>Ahead of the match between Central Hinds and Otago Sparks; here is everything you need to know:

>CH-W vs OS-W Telecast

>Central Hinds vs Otago Sparks game will not be televised in India.

>CH-W vs OS-W Live Streaming

>The match between Central Hinds and Otago Sparks will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>CH-W vs OS-W Match Details

>Central Hinds will face Otago Sparks at the Saxton Oval in Nelson at 03:00 AM IST on October 30, Saturday.

>CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Suzie Bates

>Vice-Captain- Hannah Rowe

>Suggested Playing XI for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd

>Batters: Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Belia James, Caitlin Blakely

>All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Ashtuti Kumar, Suzie Bates

>Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Emma Black, Molly Loe

>CH-W vs OS-W Probable XIs:

>Central Hinds: Emily Cunningham, Gemma Sims, Mikaela Greig, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Ashtuti Kumar, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Natalie Dodd, Anna Gaging, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair

>Otago Sparks: Belia James, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Eden Carson, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Suzie Bates, Katey Martin, Emma Black, Molly Loe, Bhagya Herath

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here