CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 18, 03:40 am IST

>CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Hinds Women and Otago Sparks Women: Central Hinds Women and Otago Sparks Women will go up against each other in their eighth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the McLean Park in Napier at 03:40 am IST on December 18, Saturday.

The match fixture between the two sides saw Otago Sparks collect four points. Otago secured an eight-run victory as they successfully defended 134 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Talking about the overall performance, Otago are ruling the T20 Championship. The team is occupying the top spot in the standings after winning all their three league matches. Central Hinds, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory. The team has lost all three games to occupy the second-last place in the points table.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Central Hinds Women and Otago Sparks Women; here is everything you need to know:

>CH-Wvs OS-W Telecast

Central Hinds Women vs Otago Sparks Women game will not be telecasted in India

>CH-W vs OS-W Live Streaming

The CH-W vs OS-W fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CH-W vs OS-W Match Details

The CH-Wvs OS-W match will be hosted at the McLean Park in Napier at 03:40 am IST on December 18, Saturday.

>CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kate Ebrahim

Vice-Captain- Gemma Sims

Advertisement

>Suggested Playing XI for CH-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Gemma Sims, Cate Pedersen, Bella James

All-rounders: Mikaeala Greig, Suzie Bates, Jess Watkin, Kate Ebrahim

Bowlers: Claudia Green, Emma Black, Molly Loe

>CH-W vs OS-W Probable XIs:

Central Hinds Women: Jess Watkin (c), Hannah Rowe, Cate Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Kate Gaging (wk), Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Gemma Sims, Mikaeala Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates (c), Caitlin Blakely, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Molly Loe, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here