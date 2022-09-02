Chamika’s viral Naagin dance after win over Bangladesh: How it all started

Sri Lanka has defeated Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022 to qualify for the Super 4 on Thursday. Besides the thrill that the match had to offer, the ‘naagin dance’ performed by Sri Lankan players to mock their rivals has grabbed everyone’s attention.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

After Sri Lanka emerged victorious, a clip went viral showing its player Chamika Karunaratne teasing Bangladesh players by doing the naagin dance. Interestingly, this is not the first instance when the naagin moves have been witnessed in a match between the two rivals. The origin of this celebration can be traced back to 2016 when Bangladesh cricketer Nazmul Islam Apu resorted to naagin dance while playing for Rajshahi Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The left arm spinner raised his hands to mimic a hooded cobra and inadvertently kick-started the ritual, as reported by The Indian Express.

Also Read: ‘We Almost Had India, Pakistan Anyway Slips On the Banana Leaf Very Often’

Advertisement

Nazmul again did his trademark celebration in February 2018 when he made his T20 debut for Bangladesh. He took four wickets against Sri Lanka and went ahead to tease his opponent with the naagin dance. Soon, he was joined by his teammates who, too, were all in for the dance.

The gesture was witnessed again in the next match, however, this time from the rival side. Sri Lanka marked its victory in the T20 series held in Sylhet, Bangladesh, where Danushka Gunathilaka picked up two wickets in the 18th over to wrap up the match. Taking the last wicket of the series, which happened to be of Abu Sayed, Gunathilaka poked fun at his rivals by adopting their celebration.

The two teams again came face-to-face in March 2018 for the Nidahas triangular competition in Sri Lanka. Bangladesh won after a thrilling chase of 215 and the match culminated in some naagin dance featuring Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 72 in 35 balls.

In the second match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh of the Nidahas Trophy tournament on March 16 at the Premadasa stadium, tempers flared between the rivals. Mahmudullah hit a six on the fifth ball of the final over and marked a win for his team. This prompted the whole Bangladesh team to flock to the stadium and mock the Sri Lankan team, again, by doing the naagin dance.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here