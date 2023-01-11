'Champion Player'- Twitter Hails Prithvi Shaw for Second Highest Individual Score in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has become the second highest individual scorer in Ranji Trophy after smashing 379 off 383 on Day 2 against Assam. Though he missed his 400-mark by just 21 runs but even then he registered his name in the history books.

With his maiden first class triple hundred, Shaw became the eighth Mumbai batter and fifteenth opener to reach the feat in Ranji Trophy. Along with this, he became the third opener and overall the ninth to cross the 350-mark.

Shaw played a phenomenal knock including 49 fours and four sixes before Riyan Parag trapped him in a leg-before-wicket (LBW). The 23-year-old has now definitely given a reminder to the selectors about his presence as India is about to pick squad for the Australia Test series scheduled to be played next month.

However, only time will tell whether Shaw will make his place in the squad or not but the cricket fans have definitely noticed the young lad’s talent and have praised him for his magnificent knock. Here’s a look at a few of the reactions on Twitter

Shaw has also surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar’s record of the highest individual score for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history - 377*. Earlier in the Test match, Assam won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat. Shaw opened up the innings for the team and started to impress from the very first ball. He helped his side get off to a sublime start with a 123-run opening partnership with Musheer Khan, followed by a 401-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the third wicket.

These records must have rang a bell around selectors’ ears but Shaw isn’t thinking much about an India recall as it’s not in his control.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “I would like to focus on things which are in my hands. Not thinking too much of when will I get a chance nor is it like that I can just walk up to them (selectors) and ask for an opportunity." “I’m just focusing on my game and when I make a comeback, return with khadoos attitude. Right now, I’m visualising myself (in different match situations). I watch how I used to bat or how did I get out… Just trying to be in my zone and stay disciplined," he added.

