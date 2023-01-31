Chandika Hathurusingha Named as Bangladesh Men's Team Head Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday named Chandika Hathurusingha as the new head coach of the men’s national team.

Hathurusingha will return to coach the men’s national team for a second spell. He previously worked as the head coach for the Tigers between 2014 and 2017.

The Sri Lankan has agreed to a two-year contract with the BCB and his tenure will begin in February. He will replace Russell Domingo at the helm, who resigned at the end of 2022.

Hathurusingha was most recently working as the assistant coach of New South Wales and his reappointment as the Bangladesh coach was widely expected following his resignation from the position.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again," Hathurusingha said in a statement.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes," he added.

Hathurusingha will hope to overturn Bangladesh’s fortunes across formats. They are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, having finished their assignments. They failed to qualify for the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and are currently placed sixth in the ICC CWCSL table.

His first priority will be in the 50-over format, with the Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in India this year.

“Chandika’s experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment," said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

