'Chandrakant Pandit's KKR Appointment Marks a New Beginning For Indian Coaches'

Anjum Chopra considers the appointment of celebrated coach Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as a ‘new beginning’ for the Indian coaches. Pandit, a serial trophy winner in Indian domestic circuit, added another feather his cap by guiding Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title win, defeating giants Mumbai in the summit clash earlier this year.

With former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum leaving the head coach’s role, KKR were looking to fill the vacant slot and zeroed in Pandit.

IPL franchises have traditionally gone for big names to fill their support staff.

“Chandrakant Pandit’s accession to the role of head coach of an IPL franchise marks a new beginning for Indian coaches," Chopra wrote in her column for news agency IANS.

She added, There is always a first time. His methodology with the IPL team might be different but he thrives on a strong base. He always says cricket is still the same. I believe it too. To hit the ball over the bowler’s head, one needs to learn to defend the ball and then drive along the ground. Lofting is an extension of the arms but the base is similar in both the strokes."

She praised Pandit for his delivering consistent results throughout his coaching career. “Pandit’s name is synonymous with delivering consistent results in domestic cricket. Someone who has played the game at the highest level, he has seen all the corridors through which players walk," she wrote.

“He comes from an era where technique and temperament were the basis to become a complete player and then learning patience to construct a long innings. For him, cricket did not change irrespective of the state, the player or the team," she added.

Chopra, who was in the commentary panel for the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, said Pandit instilled a fearless attitude in MP players.

“While commentating in domestic cricket during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches earlier this season, I saw Madhya Pradesh had no fear of failure. No, not in the sense that the batters played extravagant shots, but their overall approach — be it in the semis or final," she wrote.

She continued, “It was a cool, calm, collected side. MP didn’t have the big names playing for them. They didn’t seem too perturbed competing against the more established names in the rival teams. They just followed their path. They backed their homework, followed the instructions and stuck to their beliefs."

