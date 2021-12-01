'Chapter Closed!!!': David Warner Posts Heartfelt Message After Getting Released by SRH

Ace Australia batter David Warner on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message to thank his fans for their endless support during his stint at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The franchise revealed the retention list on Tuesday, that included the likes of Kane Williamson and youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Warner had a forgettable season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as he struggled to remain among runs in the initial phase of the tournament. The team also performed poorly in the initial phase of the tournament that led to his sacking as SRH captain. Towards the business end of the season, he was even ousted form the playing XI as he was seen cheering for his teammates from the stands.

After being an integral part of the side for years, the team franchise finally parted ways with the opening batsman. Warner took to Twitter a day after the IPL 2022 retentions and called his exit as a closure to a glorious chapter.

“Chapter closed!! Thanks to all of the fans @srhfansofficial @sunrisersfansofficial for your support over all the years, it was was much appreciated. #fans #loyal," Warner wrote on Instagram.

After a stiff season, Warner bounced back in style in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021 and went on to bag the Player of the Tournament. He scored a total of 289 runs in 7 games, averaging 48.17. He scored three consecutive half-centuries, ending the tourney as World Champions.

Warner will no be available at the player auctions and there are strong chances that he might be fetched by the newly-introduced Ahmedabad franchise who would need an experienced player to lead their side.

And if that’s not the case, he would bag a lucrative deal once he goes under the hammer as most of the franchises are looking to reconstruct their squad and a player like Warner will be an asset to have.

