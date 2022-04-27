Charges of Domestic Violence Against Michael Slater Dismissed on Mental Health Grounds

Former Australian test batter Michael Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court on Wednesday. Magistrate Ross Hudson ordered Slater to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.

The 52-year-old Slater, who worked as a television commentator after retiring from international cricket, was charged by New South Wales state police last October with stalking and intimidation of his ex-partner.

He later breached a restraining order by using a mobile phone to call and send dozens of text messages to his ex-partner and, in December, was ordered to check into a mental health facility as a condition of bail.

Slater did not appear in Waverley Local Court on Wednesday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. quoted the magistrate as saying there had been significant changes in Slater’s circumstances since December and the former cricket star has recognized his need to stay medicated and to stay on top of his mental health.

The ABC reported the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD, and had spent more than 100 days in mental health facilities.

Slater, one of the finest batters of his era, played 74 Tests for Australia from 1993-2001, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43.

Magistrate Ross Hudson of Waverley Local Court declined to sentence Slater to jail time on Wednesday but ordered that he spend three weeks in a mental health unit, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.

“Since February, Mr Slater has recognised his need to stay medicated and to stay on top of his mental health," the ABC quoted Hudson as saying in court.

“He’s shown a tangible commitment to therapy and counselling."

Slater had already seen five separate psychiatrists and spent more than 100 days in various mental health facilities, the ABC said.

Slater was axed by the Seven Network last year after a furious tirade against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on social media. He had said Morrison had “blood on (his) hands" after the government temporarily banned Australians from returning home from India as the Asian nation battled a COVID-19 outbreak.

With Reuters Inputs

